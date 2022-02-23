ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sources: Jay Monahan reacts to recent events in mandatory players' meeting

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s mandatory players' meeting at the Honda Classic didn’t exactly go as scripted for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but he made his point in the 50-minute meeting. “[Monahan] made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the Super Golf League] walk...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Super Golf League#The Pga Tour#The Fire Pit Collective
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman throws a temper tantrum over efforts to shut down his Super Golf League

On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke out about the rival Saudi Super Golf League, backed by former professional golfer Greg Norman, firmly announcing that there would be a “zero complacency” policy to players who leave the Tour for the rival circuit. Monahan said that PGA players could face a suspension or ban if they bolt for the Super Golf League. Norman, who is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a company that has been termed the “driving force” behind the league, fired back at Monahan over his attempts to shut down the Saudi-backed circuit, via ESPN.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Greg Norman sends blunt message to PGA Tour

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has remained adamant that any player who elected to join the new rumored Saudi-backed Super Golf League would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour. Golf legend Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is the main company backing the proposed league,...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Reveals 1 Thing Golfer ‘Never’ Did

Tiger Woods is attempting to make a miraculous comeback from a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries. Just over a year later, Woods is working his way back. While he’s not ready to step on the course just yet, it shouldn’t be too long before the golf world sees him back on the course.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘I don’t see a hell of a lot wrong with it’: Hall of Famer defends Phil Mickelson

Tony Jacklin, who has previously written that players would be “mad” for not taking Saudi Arabian millions, has come to the defense of Phil Mickelson. In an interview this week with Golf Monthly, the two-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer said he didn’t see “a hell of a lot wrong with” Mickelson’s negotiations with a proposed breakaway golf league funded by Saudi Arabian money. Details of the talks came to light last week in a story written by Alan Shipnuck on the Fire Pit Collective golf website, where Mickelson described himself as a key architect in the Saudi league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson LOSES MORE SPONSORS after controversial Saudi & PGA Tour comments

Financial management company Workday have decided to drop Phil Mickelson as spokesman following his recent comments surrounding the PGA Tour and a new Saudi Golf League, according to a report in Golf Digest. The news comes little more than 24 hours after KPMG confirmed they were also ending their sponsorship...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley expecting second baby boy!

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill have revealed they are expecting their second baby boy after making an announcement on Wednesday. The World No. 1 and his wife had their first child just before The Masters in April 2021. It was touch and go whether Rahm would play in the event.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler finds "an understanding" there is more to life than golf

Rickie Fowler heads into the Honda Classic facing a battle that many other PGA Tour players have faced. That battle is with himself. Fowler is currently ranked 121 in the OWGR and has needed an exemption to peg it up this week. It's a story that is familiar with many...
GOLF
Golf Channel

After disastrous four-putt from 5 feet on Day 1, Nick Taylor rebounds on Friday

Golf's hard enough, but when your flatstick goes cold, especially on one of the Tour's hardest holes, it can be detrimental to your game. In Round 1 of the Honda Classic, Nick Taylor had 5 feet for birdie, but got snatched up in PGA National's Bear Trap on the par-3 17th. He ended up four-putting for a double bogey. Rather than salvaging his round, the two-time Tour winner finished his day at 7-over 77.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How the leaderboard may look for Phil Mickelson in the Saudi Golf League...

It has been a quite staggering and surreal few days in the life and the career of Phil Mickelson, who is one of the best players to ever pick up a golf club. Whatever you think of his off-the-record/on-the-record words to Alan Shipnuck and his statement on Tuesday night, Mickelson is on his way to tarnishing his reputation on the PGA Tour.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy