ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astrobiologist David Grinspoon on life, the universe and everything

Planetary Society
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Astrobiologist, planetary scientist, author and science communicator David Grinspoon has just been named a lifetime fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He returns to Planetary Radio for a...

www.planetary.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a new world orbiting close to our solar system

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new world orbiting Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our Solar System. It’s located roughly 4 light-years away. As such, it has long been the center of speculation and plans to visit if we ever venture beyond our own Solar System. Now, with the discovery of a third world orbiting Proxima Centauri, the fires of imagination may have been stoked once more.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Charles Messier
Person
Isaac Asimov
Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Earth#Planetary Radio
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Marketing
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy