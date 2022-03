PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial for the former Amtrak engineer charged in the deadly derailment in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood got underway Friday. It was a gut-wrenching day in court. The medical examiner’s office described in excruciating detail the horrific injuries the victims suffered in the train derailment. The jury also heard from four police officers who were on the scene that fateful day and a passenger who survived. The prosecution and defense gave opening statements on Friday, the first day of the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian. Next week, when you see the evidence and hear the testimony,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO