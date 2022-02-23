ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is charged for blindly firing into...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raid#Wcco#Cnn#Wave Cell
KCTV 5

Kansas City police officer passes away

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City police officer passed away on Sunday. Police say he took his own life. The officer served the police department for over 10 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He was off-duty at the time of his death. "Please keep our...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

Second arrest made in Shawnee fire that killed infant

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- The Shawnee Police Department on Friday arrested a woman who lived at the house where an infant was killed in a fire earlier in February. Karlie Phelps was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.
SHAWNEE, KS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KCTV 5

KCPD looking to ID suspects who forced way into woman's downtown apartment

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has shared videos in the hopes of identifying suspects who forced their way into a woman's downtown apartment. Details about when and exactly where this incident happened were not provided, but the police say that the "suspects forced their way into a downtown apartment then kicked open a bedroom door that a woman locked to barricade herself."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCTV 5

Young boy found wandering overnight in Kansas City (UPDATE: Parents found)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for the parents of a young boy who was found wandering early Monday morning in the Northland. The child was found around 2:30 a.m. near Corrington Avenue and Parvin Road, next to Interstate 435. He said his name is Justice. He is 3-foot-8, 45 pounds, wearing a gray Sonic sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a red stripe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Armed intruder shot and killed by homeowner in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after a homeowner says they broke into their house. Police say there were called to a disturbance in the 3800 block of NW Barry Rd. around 9:30 Sunday morning. As officers got to the scene, they were...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy