ITHACA, N.Y.—The race for mayor of Ithaca, left wide open in the wake of former Mayor Svante Myrick’s resignation, has its first candidate. Laura Lewis, who is currently serving as the Acting Mayor, has announced that she will seek the office in November 2022. Lewis will serve as mayor until then, but whoever wins in November will finish the term—there will be another election for a full term the following year. Lewis took over the office when she was appointed in January by Myrick, who stepped down to become executive director at People for the American Way.

ITHACA, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO