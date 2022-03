Kerri Amussen Cronk has been the anchor at KSTU Fox 13 for nearly three decades, and during that time, Salt Lake City residents have also had glimpses into her personal life. Her relationships have been more elusive to Fox 13 viewers, who have previously followed her bicycle accident and home break-in among other things. But the veteran anchor had major news to share in February 2022. After revealing she is dating Utah Jazz assistant coach Mike Wells, Cronk announced they are engaged. Now her followers want to know more about who Kerri Amussen Cronk’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. So we deep dive into his background in this Mike Wells wiki.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO