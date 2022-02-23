Greater New Orleans area marks 6 out of 10 best high schools in Louisiana

(STACKER) As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.”

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

To find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Louisiana using rankings from Niche.

#10. Louisiana School for Math, Science & The Arts (public)

– Location: Natchitoches

– Enrollment: 358 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (private)

– Location: Baton Rouge

– Enrollment: 942 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Lusher Charter School (public)

– Location: New Orleans

– Enrollment: 1,861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Baton Rouge Magnet High School (public)

– District: East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, LA

– Enrollment: 1,482 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy (public)

– District: Jefferson Parish Public Schools, LA

– Enrollment: 787 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

# 5. Episcopal School of Acadiana (private)

– Location: Broussard

– Enrollment: 588 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies (public)

– District: Jefferson Parish Public Schools, LA

– Enrollment: 862 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Isidore Newman School (private)

– Location: New Orleans

– Enrollment: 917 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

# 2. Metairie Park Country Day School (private)

– Location: Metairie

– Enrollment: 720 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Benjamin Franklin High School (public)

– Location: New Orleans

– Enrollment: 997 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

