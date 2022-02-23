ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Greater New Orleans area marks 6 out of 10 best high schools in Louisiana

By Stacker
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WihAa_0eMoAeJn00

(STACKER) As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.”

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

BEADS BY THE DOZEN: Check out 8 million pounds of Mardi Gras magic

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

To find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Louisiana using rankings from Niche.

#10. Louisiana School for Math, Science & The Arts (public)
– Location: Natchitoches
– Enrollment: 358 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (private)
– Location: Baton Rouge
– Enrollment: 942 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Lusher Charter School (public)
– Location: New Orleans
– Enrollment: 1,861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

MARDI GRAS: Catch this viral TikTok comedian at NOLA’s Greasing of the Poles

#7. Baton Rouge Magnet High School (public)
– District: East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, LA
– Enrollment: 1,482 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy (public)
– District: Jefferson Parish Public Schools, LA
– Enrollment: 787 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

# 5. Episcopal School of Acadiana (private)
– Location: Broussard
– Enrollment: 588 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies (public)
– District: Jefferson Parish Public Schools, LA
– Enrollment: 862 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Isidore Newman School (private)
– Location: New Orleans
– Enrollment: 917 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Family of man shot dead by Jefferson Parish deputies demands transparency

# 2. Metairie Park Country Day School (private)
– Location: Metairie
– Enrollment: 720 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Benjamin Franklin High School (public)
– Location: New Orleans
– Enrollment: 997 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Broussard, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Charter Schools#Highschool#Wellesley College#Lusher Charter School#Tiktok#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy