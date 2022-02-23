ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rock world reacts to death of Mark Lanegan

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the rock community have been sharing their tributes to Mark Lanegan following the news Tuesday that the Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age collaborator had passed away at age 57. The Screaming Trees Facebook shared a post mourning Lanegan as “our true brother.”....

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

musictimes.com

Mark Lanegan Dead at 57: ‘Screaming Trees’ Singer’s Cause of Death Mysterious

Mark Lanegan, popularly known for being the frontman of Screaming Trees and being one of the members of Queens of the Stone Age, has passed away at the age of 57. According to a statement released through his official Twitter account, as reported by The Guardian, the musician passed away on the morning of February 22 at his home in Killarney, Ireland.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Mark Lanegan albums you should definitely own

For a man often depicted by the press as a lone wolf, the late Mark Lanegan was unusually collaborative throughout his decades in the music business. There were albums with Queens Of The Stone Age, Greg Dulli, Isobel Campbell and Soulsavers, and guest appearances on records by The Breeders, the Eagles Of Death Metal, Masters Of Reality, Mike Watt and Creature With The Atom Brain, to name but a few.
MUSIC
Telegraph

For Mark Lanegan, grunge was a double-edged sword

“Who is this?” An encounter with grunge icon Mark Lanegan, who has passed away suddenly aged 57, was not for the faint-hearted, as I discovered when I once rang him for a scheduled interview in 2012. Despite receiving a call from a journalist at the time he was due to receive a call from a journalist, Lanegan oozed suspicion and what ensued was a one-way conversation in which questions were posed but not answered.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Members of the Seattle Music Community Remember Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan, mostly known for his work as the frontman for Screaming Trees, died yesterday (Feb. 22) at the age of 57, and it was another huge loss for the rock 'n' roll community. Rockers have been posting tributes all over social media since the news broke, but for the members of the Seattle music community, it's an especially intimate time.
SEATTLE, WA
The Atlantic

The Unforgettable Mark Lanegan

Of the great male voices to come out of the grunge era—Kurt Cobain’s, Layne Staley’s, Chris Cornell’s—the greatest was Mark Lanegan’s. It was simultaneously the fullest and the most evacuated by sorrow, the warmest and the closest to the grave, the strongest and the most self-immolating, the purest and the most polluted, the largest-hearted and the loneliest. It had abjection in it, but also grandeur and glamour, and the kind of timbre that could lead an orchestra. It sounded like he had two sets of lungs and he’d almost worn both of them out. Lanegan, who was born in Ellensburg, Washington, and died yesterday at his home in Killarney in the southwest of Ireland, at the age of 57, was a giant of song: once heard, never forgotten.
MUSIC
BBC

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Screaming Trees frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57. Known for his deep, melancholy vocals, the American singer-songwriter died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, a statement on his Twitter account said. During his career he collaborated with musicians...
CELEBRITIES

