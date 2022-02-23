Rock world reacts to death of Mark Lanegan

Of the great male voices to come out of the grunge era—Kurt Cobain’s, Layne Staley’s, Chris Cornell’s—the greatest was Mark Lanegan’s. It was simultaneously the fullest and the most evacuated by sorrow, the warmest and the closest to the grave, the strongest and the most self-immolating, the purest and the most polluted, the largest-hearted and the loneliest. It had abjection in it, but also grandeur and glamour, and the kind of timbre that could lead an orchestra. It sounded like he had two sets of lungs and he’d almost worn both of them out. Lanegan, who was born in Ellensburg, Washington, and died yesterday at his home in Killarney in the southwest of Ireland, at the age of 57, was a giant of song: once heard, never forgotten.

