Junction City, KS

Cost of proposed demolition goes up for the former JCHS

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USD 475 Board of Education members have discussed the cost and timing of the proposed demolition of the former Junction City High School with Chief Operations...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Geary County hires a finance officer

Geary County Commissioners have hired Tami Robison to be the County's first Finance Officer. She has served most recently as the the Budget and Finance Officer for Riley County. Commissioners confirmed that Robison will be paid a salary of $110,000 per year and will begin work Monday, March 21st. One...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. seeks public scrutiny of 36 broadband infrastructure projects

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Commerce received 36 applications for a share of $5 million in matching funds for improvement of broadband access. Commerce secretary David Toland, who also serves as the lieutenant governor, said a public comment period would be open until March 8 for consideration of specific grant proposals for upgrading communication services in more than 30 counties. Grant applicants will have an opportunity in mid-March to respond to public input.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

City, County and USD 475 schedule a joint meeting

An upcoming child care summit, the K-18 Highway roundabout adjacent to the new Junction City High School and the old high school site transfer of property from USD 475 to the City of Junction City discussion are agenda items for a joint city, county, USD 475 meeting. The session begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
JC Post

Judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked a Kansas law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications to voters who request them, ordering the state to pay the attorney fees of two national nonprofit groups who sued contending it disenfranchises voters. U.S. District Judge...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Live-kill beef processing plant proposal attracts the spotlight Saturday

The question of what a live-kill beef processing plant would mean for Geary County was explored during a public meeting on Saturday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It was hosted by Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development With Open Communications, who are opposed to the project. There was a sizable turnout for the event where expert speakers who have done research on the topic spoke, and the public was allowed to ask questions and offer their input.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

USD 475 plans to renovate the storage building at McConnell Maintenance Facility

USD 475 school board members have approved the guaranteed maximum price for renovation of the existing storage building at the McConnell Maintenance Facility. The original plan was to renovate the storage building next summer but doing so now allows for efficient use of personnel from the new Junction City High School construction project before they begin work building the new elementary school on Fort Riley.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

UPDATE: Kan. BOE rejects resignation of education commissioner

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education rejected the resignation Friday of the state education commissioner following evidence he said during a video conference that during his youth he tried to persuade children to fear for their safety among American Indians. The state Board of Education reconvened after...
KANSAS STATE
Person
David Wild
JC Post

Herington Hospital Clinic opens on East Chestnut Street

Herington Hospital Clinic has opened at 329 East Chestnut Street in Junction City. Nikki Hammack, Clinic Manager, said they provide obstetrics, pain and family medicine services. There are multiple staff members. "We have a radiology tech, lab tech, and we have a physician assistant and two doctors that switch off."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Homes under construction destroyed in Kansas fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Three homes under construction were destroyed in a Monday morning fire in Johnson County. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 11100 Block of West 172nd Terrace, according to the Overland Park Fire Department. First arriving units found heavy fire coming from a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Treasury: Most COVID rental aid went to low-income residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 80% of the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance aimed at keeping families in their homes during the pandemic went to low-income tenants, the Treasury Department said. It also concluded Thursday that the largest percentage of tenants receiving pandemic aid were Black followed...
HOUSE RENT
#Cost Estimate#Board Of Education#Producer Price Index#City High#Jchs#Junction City High School
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
