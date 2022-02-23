Hong Kong’s Para Site Names New Director, Rediscovered Mies van der Rohe Completed, and More: Morning Links for February 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE TOP JOBS. After 11 years helming Hong Kong’s closely watched Para Site art space, Cosmin Costinas is departing to “join a German institution,” the venue announced. Billy Tang , senior curator of the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, will follow him as executive director and curator. Over in England, Alistair Hudson has reportedly been asked to step down as director of Manchester University ’s Whitworth Art Gallery over his decision to exhibit a statement in solidarity with Palestine, per ARTnews . And in Michigan, John B. Henry said he will retire after almost a quarter-century leading the Flint Institute of Arts, according to ArtDaily .

ARTIST PROFILES? Four are on offer today! The masterful video artist Hito Steyerl is in the New Yorker , in a story by Merve Emre . Spider-web king Tomás Saraceno , enjoying a star turn with his Shed show in New York, is in the Art Newspaper , via Annabel Keenan . The late, great bohemian Vito Paulekas is championed in the Los Angeles Times by Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein . And in case you missed it, the venturesome Josh Kline talked his LAXART show with Andy Battaglia for ARTnews .

The Digest

A building that architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed for Indiana University in Bloomington in 1952 has been completed. Thomas Phifer and Partners led the efforts to adapt the rediscovered plans. [Dezeen]

A 1983 graphic novel by famed animator Hayao Miyazaki , Shuna’s Journey , will be released in the United States in November by the Macmillan imprint First Second . [Associated Press]

The plan to send the American Museum of Natural History ‘s racist Theodore Roosevelt statue from its New York home to a forthcoming Roosevelt presidential library in North Dakota is slammed in a petition that says Indigenous leaders in the state should have been consulted. Prominent signers of the statement include artists Teresita Fernández and Hans Haacke . [Hyperallergic]

The design podcast 99% Invisible did a deep dive on Dafen Village , in Shenzhen, China, which is famed for its artists who specialize in creating copies. [99% Invisible]

Six artists have been tapped to create permanent works for the rebuilt Delta terminal at New York’s La Guardia Airport , which is set to open in the spring. They include Rashid Johnson , Virginia Overton , and Fred Wilson . [The New York Times]

Last week, Joe Charalambous and Naomi Baigell from TPC Art Finance joined ARTnews Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas and Senior Editor Maximilíano Durón to celebrate the best of what Frieze has to offer. While guests enjoyed wine from Paul Hobbs Winery , they took in the views of L.A. from The Terrace at Bar Lis atop the Thompson Hollywood hotel. Here are a few photos. [ARTnews]

The Kicker

THE CHANGING MARKET. Larry Gagosian , who now has a remarkable 19 spaces around the world, was profiled in the Financial Times by Robert Armstrong , who asked the dealer how his clients have changed since the 1990s. “More zeros,” said Gagosian, who then expanded on an issue that presents. Here’s the gallerist: “People who own great works, say you offer $200 million, $300 million, whatever the number is—we are talking about astronomical numbers—the person says, ‘I don’t really need the money.’ It’s hard to believe. My feeling is when they sell something like that they feel poorer, not richer.” [FT]