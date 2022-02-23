ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Hong Kong’s Para Site Names New Director, Rediscovered Mies van der Rohe Completed, and More: Morning Links for February 23, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDBID_0eMoA7TB00

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE TOP JOBS. After 11 years helming Hong Kong’s closely watched Para Site art space, Cosmin Costinas is departing to “join a German institution,” the venue announced. Billy Tang , senior curator of the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, will follow him as executive director and curator. Over in England, Alistair Hudson has reportedly been asked to step down as director of Manchester University ’s Whitworth Art Gallery over his decision to exhibit a statement in solidarity with Palestine, per ARTnews . And in Michigan, John B. Henry said he will retire after almost a quarter-century leading the Flint Institute of Arts, according to ArtDaily .

ARTIST PROFILES? Four are on offer today! The masterful video artist Hito Steyerl is in the New Yorker , in a story by Merve Emre . Spider-web king Tomás Saraceno , enjoying a star turn with his Shed show in New York, is in the Art Newspaper , via Annabel Keenan . The late, great bohemian Vito Paulekas is championed in the Los Angeles Times by Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein . And in case you missed it, the venturesome Josh Kline talked his LAXART show with Andy Battaglia for ARTnews .

The Digest

A building that architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed for Indiana University in Bloomington in 1952 has been completed. Thomas Phifer and Partners led the efforts to adapt the rediscovered plans. [Dezeen]

A 1983 graphic novel by famed animator Hayao Miyazaki , Shuna’s Journey , will be released in the United States in November by the Macmillan imprint First Second . [Associated Press]

The plan to send the American Museum of Natural History ‘s racist Theodore Roosevelt statue from its New York home to a forthcoming Roosevelt presidential library in North Dakota is slammed in a petition that says Indigenous leaders in the state should have been consulted. Prominent signers of the statement include artists Teresita Fernández and Hans Haacke . [Hyperallergic]

The design podcast 99% Invisible did a deep dive on Dafen Village , in Shenzhen, China, which is famed for its artists who specialize in creating copies. [99% Invisible]

Six artists have been tapped to create permanent works for the rebuilt Delta terminal at New York’s La Guardia Airport , which is set to open in the spring. They include Rashid Johnson , Virginia Overton , and Fred Wilson . [The New York Times]

Last week, Joe Charalambous and Naomi Baigell from TPC Art Finance joined ARTnews Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas and Senior Editor Maximilíano Durón to celebrate the best of what Frieze has to offer. While guests enjoyed wine from Paul Hobbs Winery , they took in the views of L.A. from The Terrace at Bar Lis atop the Thompson Hollywood hotel. Here are a few photos. [ARTnews]

The Kicker

THE CHANGING MARKET. Larry Gagosian , who now has a remarkable 19 spaces around the world, was profiled in the Financial Times by Robert Armstrong , who asked the dealer how his clients have changed since the 1990s. “More zeros,” said Gagosian, who then expanded on an issue that presents. Here’s the gallerist: “People who own great works, say you offer $200 million, $300 million, whatever the number is—we are talking about astronomical numbers—the person says, ‘I don’t really need the money.’ It’s hard to believe. My feeling is when they sell something like that they feel poorer, not richer.” [FT]

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Man Ray Work Could Become Most Expensive Photograph Ever Sold at Auction in ‘Unprecedented’ Sale

This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$6 M. Rubens Portrait Heads to Auction, Volunteers Hunt Stolen Indian Artifacts, and More: Morning Links for February 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION LOTS. A Peter Paul Rubens painting, Portrait of a Lady (1620–25), will hit the block at DESA Unicum in Warsaw, Poland, next month, with a high estimate of 24 million zlotys (about $6.04 million), the Associated Press reports. The house says it could sell for one of the top art prices ever achieved at auction in Central or Eastern European. Over in New York, a sale of 100 Ansel Adams photographs from the collection of David H. Arrington— detailed in the Guardian—brought about $3.81 million. And from London, the Financial Times, has a preview of upcoming auction offerings , like “the third...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Tate Britian to Commission Artist to ‘Reframe’ Racist Mural in Restaurant

Click here to read the full article. Tate, the body the manages both Tate Britain and its sister museum Tate Modern, said it would ask an artist to respond to a racist mural in the former museum’s restaurant using a site-specific installation. The announcement suggests that Tate won’t remove portions of the controversial painting by Rex Whistler, which an ethics committee with the museum network had previously deemed “offensive.” “Tate is responsible for the mural as a work of art, so the new approach needed to create an appropriate and inclusive context for it to be viewed and allow this context...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Art Basel Names 289 Exhibitors for Marquee Swiss Fair This June

Click here to read the full article. Art Basel has announced the 289 galleries that will take part in its upcoming edition in the Swiss city, which is scheduled to run June 16 to June 19, with preview days on June 14 and June 15. Though it is not the first edition in Basel to be staged since the onset of the pandemic, this iteration will be the first to take place during Art Basel’s traditional mid-June dates. Last year’s edition was delayed until September, but included a similar number of galleries. Several of the world’s top galleries, including Gagosian, Hauser &...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ARTnews

Met Purchases $23 M. Roundel, $30 M. CryptoPunks Sale Nixed, and More: Morning Links for February 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ART BASEL NEARS. If it feels like you were just hearing about the Swiss fair—or it feels like you were just in that tranquil city—you are not wrong. Last year the pandemic pushed the event to September from its usual June slot. Now it is returning to its regular place on the calendar for the first time since 2019, running June 16–19 with previews for the select June 14–15. Today it announced the 289 exhibitors who have signed on, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. The major-league players will all be...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

8,500-Year-Old Building Discovered by Archaeologists in U.A.E.

Click here to read the full article. Evidence of an 8,500-year-old building was recently discovered in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement released by the Emirati Department and Culture and Tourism yesterday. The archaeological dig uncovered the stone structure on the island of Ghagha, not far from Abu Dhabi. The ruins now constitute the oldest known structure in the Emirates. Though it had been previously believed that the region had been settled amid the onset of trade routes, this newly uncovered structure shows that people settled in the area in the Neolithic region simply to live there, rather than...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Recently Unearthed $48 M. Blue Diamond Heads to Auction at Sotheby’s

Click here to read the full article. In 2021, the De Beers mining giant teamed up with diamond manufacturer Diacore to buy a rare blue diamond that had been unearthed at the famed Cullinan mine in South Africa that year. Together, the two companies bought the 39-carat gem for a total of $40.2 million, making it the most expensive rough diamond ever sold. Now, a 15-carat diamond cut from that rare stone recovered last year is coming to auction this spring. Sotheby’s is selling the blue diamond during a jewelry sale in Hong Kong in April. When it hits the block,...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Dutch Couple Returns 17 Pre-Columbian Artifacts to Mexico

Click here to read the full article. A Dutch couple, Hubert De Boer and Liesebeth Mellis, returned 17 pre-Columbian artifacts to Mexico this past Sunday, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Culture. The couple had the artifacts in their possession for more than 30 years, though the Ministry of Culture did not disclose how they had come to own the pieces. It was only when De Boer and Mellis visited an exhibition of Aztec artifacts at the Museum of Ethnography in the city of Leiden that they realized how important this cultural wealth was for Mexicans. The 17 artifacts...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Larry Gagosian
Person
Hito Steyerl
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover London’s Largest Roman Mosaic in 50 Years

Click here to read the full article. One of London’s newest landmarks, a glass skyscraper known as the Shard, evidently shares space with one the city’s oldest hidden treasures: a nearly preserved 2,000-year-old Roman mosaic that was recently uncovered. Archaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) made the discovery earlier this month during an excavation of the site in preparation of building work. The team believe the well-preserved mosaic adorned the floors of a Roman dining room. According to a press release from MOLA, the discovery is the largest Roman mosaic uncovered in London in at least 50 years. It’s...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

MoMA to Stage Extensive Wolfgang Tillmans Survey in September

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Tillmans, one of the most influential photographers working today, will be the subject of a survey at the Museum of Modern Art. Set to open this September in New York, the show, titled “Wolfgang Tillmans: To look without fear,” will be one of the Berlin- and London-based artist’s biggest outings to date. After its run at MoMA, the exhibition will head to the Art Gallery of Ontario and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. A typical Tillmans exhibition presents a form of controlled chaos, with a profusion of photographs arrayed in unusual,...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art Plans Expansion, Looted Buddha Statue Returned to India, and More: Morning Links for February 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST CARMEN HERRERA, whose carefully honed geometric paintings achieved wide renown late in life, died on Saturday at the age of 106, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Born in Cuba in 1905, Herrera lived in postwar Paris with her husband, the late Jesse Loewenthal, and exhibited her abstractions at the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles. They settled in New York in 1954, and she worked in relative obscurity until about 20 years ago, when a critically praised gallery show boosted her profile. The Whitney Museum surveyed her work in 2016. In the fall, Lisson Gallery will inaugurate an L.A. branch with a show...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Hong Kong#Art Market#German#The Rockbund Art Museum#Manchester University#Artdaily#The New Yorker#The Art Newspaper#The Los Angeles Times#Indiana University#Macmillan#First Second#Indigenous
ARTnews

$125 M. Guaranteed-Income Program for New York Artists Open for Applications, Blockchain Auctioneer Pays for $1.2 M. for Metaverse Space, and More: Morning Links for February 15, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines READY YOUR APPLICATIONS. A hotly anticipated guaranteed-income program for artists in New York State opened for applications on Monday, the New York Times reports. Creatives Rebuild New York plans to provide 2,400 artists who can demonstrate need with $1,000 a month for 18 months. The effects of the program, which received $115 million of its $125 million budget from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, are likely to be closely watched by philanthropic organizations and policymakers. “As we continue to envision and work towards our post-pandemic reality, it’s critical that we not overlook the artist workers whose...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

David Zwirner Joins Growing Mass of Blue-Chip Galleries Expanding to L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Confirming a plan that had been rumored, David Zwirner gallery said on Thursday evening that it would add a Los Angeles space to its empire. It is the latest blue-chip dealership to announce plans to expand to the city as the international art world flocks there for Frieze week. David Zwirner, which currently has spaces in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, recently hired the Los Angeles–based Alexandra Tuttle to be a senior director, hinting that expansion to the city was soon to come. With the new announcement, four of the world’s biggest galleries—Gagosian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Diana Nawi, Pablo José Ramírez Named as Curators of 2023 Made in L.A. Biennial

Click here to read the full article. Made in L.A., a biennial run by the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, has named Diana Nawi and Pablo José Ramírez as the curators of its 2023 edition, scheduled to open September 24 of that year and run through December 31. Over the course of the five editions staged since its founding in 2012, Made in L.A. has garnered a reputation for spotting local artists who have been under-recognized in the national scene and boosting them to more widespread recognition. Among those to have shown at the biennial previously are Huguette Caland, rafa esparza,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

‘The Residue of a Performance You Never Get to See’: Gary Simmons Discusses His First Show at Hauser & Wirth with Thelma Golden

Click here to read the full article. As part of the festivities ahead of the opening of the 2022 edition of Frieze Los Angeles on Thursday, Hauser & Wirth hosted two conversations with the artists who are the subject of just-opened exhibitions at the gallery’s Downtown L.A. space, Phyllida Barlow and Gary Simmons. The latter spoke with one of his longtime collaborators, Thelma Golden, the director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem. The two first began their conversations 30 years ago, ahead of Simmons’s inclusion in the 1993 Whitney Biennial and Golden’s groundbreaking 1994 exhibition “Black Male:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
ARTnews

LACMA Exhibits Subvert the Totalizing Myths of Colonial Conquest

Click here to read the full article. Five hundred years ago, Tenochtitlan, which is now known as Mexico City, fell into the hands of the Spanish after a period of intense fighting, sickness, and siege. The conquest has been seen as absolute, marking the destruction of the Aztec empire. “Mixpantli: Space, Time, and the Indigenous Origins of Mexico” and “Mixpantli: Contemporary Echoes,” two exhibitions now on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, aim to subvert this totalizing view of history. “Space, Time, and the Indigenous Origins of Mexico” showcases more than 30 artifacts made by the Nahua people...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Ken Burns Plans Leonardo da Vinci Doc, $48 M. Blue Diamond Heads to Sotheby’s, and More: Morning Links for February 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COMING ATTRACTIONS. It is a fine day for fans of art documentaries. One on the storied Los Angeles–based Chicano art collective Asco is in the works from director Travis Gutiérrez Senger, Variety reports. Mexican film superstars Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are backing the project with Exile Content and others. Meanwhile, another film, on Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci, is coming from doc king Ken Burns, Variety also reports. It notes that this will be Burns’s first project set “entirely outside the continental United States,” which Leonardo regrettably never had the opportunity to visit. COUNTING DOWN. The Venice Biennale is opening in just over two months, and...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Which Galleries Have Expanded to L.A.? A 30-Year Timeline

Click here to read the full article. One of the biggest L.A. stories to coincide with the third edition of the Frieze fair here is the sheer number of galleries from outside the city—the majority of them headquartered in New York—that are opening branches around town. The mega-gallery Pace has acquired L.A. veteran Kayne Griffin and plans to launch a branch in the latter’s existing space; London- and New York–based Lisson will open in the Sycamore District, and downtown New York stalwart the Hole will inaugurate a new space on La Brea Avenue. Sean Kelly has L.A. plans, and so,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Show-Stopping Chris Burden Installation Offers a Respite from the Bustle of Frieze

Click here to read the full article. Located at the entrance of one wing at this year’s Frieze Los Angeles is a rare moment of respite amid the chaos of the fair: Chris Burden’s installation Dreamer’s Folly. In a twist, this serene piece comes courtesy of mega-gallery Gagosian, whose presentations tend to be big and loud. The monumental structure is made of three found 19th-century cast-iron gazebos that Burden connected to create an architectural element all its own. To them he added ethereal lace fabric with a “tree of life” design that hangs between the columns. The work is meant to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

ARTnews

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy