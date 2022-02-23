ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InStyle Editor Sam Broekema Lands New Jewelry Role

By Misty White Sidell
 5 days ago

One of InStyle’s recent departures has already settled into a new role.

Sam Broekema has been named the editor in chief of Only Natural Diamonds, the online content platform for the Natural Diamond Council.

Broekema was most recently InStyle’s fashion market and accessories director — a role he held since 2016. He was part of the larger wave of departures earlier this month when InStyle’s holding company decided to end the magazine ’s print edition. Prior, he held senior editorial roles at Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair.

At Only Natural Diamonds, Broekema will serve in a new role that will see him spearheading annual trend reports, overseeing content strategy and partaking in creative direction. He will begin on Monday.

“Sam brings an exceptional vision to the world of natural diamonds based on his passion for the category and adjacent experience in fashion and culture. We are thrilled to work with Sam in this new capacity and are energized to see his expert point of view come to life through Only Natural Diamonds,” said Kristina Buckley Kayel, managing director of Natural Diamond Council.

“I am honored to become the first editor of Only Natural Diamonds. I am excited to conceptualize what both modern and heirloom jewelry mean for consumers now, and celebrate the long and rich history of diamonds in culture, fashion and the arts,” added Broekema.

