Talk about things getting blown out of proportion. A college student making their own rocket fuel ended up causing a huge “fireball” explosion. The New York Post reports how the unnamed individual at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah conducted this experiment on one of the dorms’ stoves this past Sunday evening. However, to go off the old adage, the kitchen quite literally became too hot, forcing many people to get out.

PROVO, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO