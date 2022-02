How would you like to spend your next date night enjoying an oregano vinaigrette salad with avocados and cottage cheese. The next course is Argentinian Empanadas filled with ground meat, olives, hard boiled eggs and bell peppers, and then round out the meal with alfajores filled with dulce de leche and coconut. Sounds fabulous doesn't it? How about if you learned how to make that meal before you ate it? If you love to cook like I do, this is the perfect date night.

