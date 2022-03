Benson, N.C. — A serious crash involving several vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, closed a section of northbound Interstate 95 overnight. At 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a red pickup truck traveling in the southbound lanes drove off the right side of I-95 in a work zone near Mile Marker 78 and the Benson exit. The truck traveled through the grass before crossing back over the southbound lanes, over the center divider guardrail and then overturned in the northbound lanes.

BENSON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO