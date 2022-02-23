ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Alimera Sciences Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Community Health Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Blueprint Medicines Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.57 and the consensus revenue estimate is $104.14M (+205.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BPMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 17, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.37 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $65.09M (-7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alimera Sciences#Y Y
Seekingalpha.com

The Cheesecake Factory Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. J. |. Well let's see, some anecdotal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SmileDirectClub Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus revenue estimate is $128.06M (-30.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SDC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Novavax, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Novavax, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Cassava Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.35 in-line

At December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $233.4 million, compared to $93.5 million at December 31, 2020, with no debt. "at December 31, 2020, with no debt." “In-line”? They beat by 6 cents. The street was expecting a loss of 41 cents for Q4. B. |. @Anthony...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses

Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and bottom lines. Net loss narrowed in the quarter 36% to ~$43.1M. Diluted and basic loss per share was -$0.27 compared to -$0.42 in Q4 2020. Revenue increased 8% year...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

22nd Century GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $8M

22nd Century press release (NASDAQ:XXII): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09. Revenue of $8M (+9.6% Y/Y). The company ended the year with a cash position of $48.7 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company’s continued initiatives to manage expenses relative to net sales revenue should provide the Company with additional runway to execute for the foreseeable future.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Veracyte, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Veracyte, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

GoodRx: Q4 Earnings, Guidance Is Not The Only Problem

GoodRx's guidance left investors wanting more. GoodRx (GDRX) declared that after 2022, its business is expected to grow at approximately 25% CAGR for the foreseeable future. For investors that had just become accustomed to getting mid-to-high 30s% CAGR growth, for management to so bluntly signal to investors that after 2022, its growth rates will slow down slightly is bad news at a very bad time.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-1.04. Revenue was up $7.47 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy