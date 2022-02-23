ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers won’t sit back on Dortmund lead – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnMAV_0eMo7iUL00

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists the emphasis on Rangers’ Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund will be on what brought success in Germany.

The Scottish champions made Europe sit up and take notice last week with a stunning 4-2 win over the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of the knockout round play-off.

The Dutchman is keen for his side to replicate the positive aspects of that performance as he looks to finish off the job at Ibrox on Thursday night.

“I don’t know if we surprised them, that is not a question for us, but we played really well, we played to our strengths, made sure that we pressed them high in the right moments,” said Van Bronckhorst, who confirmed Aaron Ramsey will miss out with a knock.

“So they definitely have a better view on how strong we are as a team. I also have a better view of how they play so I don’t think we have any secrets any more tomorrow.

“It is going to be a very exciting game and a game you want to play and coach in.

“Sitting deep – sometimes you get moments in games when you have to but I think what we did well last week was press a little bit higher at the right time, try to win the ball and be dangerous.

“But to begin the game and sit deep, I don’t think that is in our system and so we have to avoid it.

“We were all happy with the game we played last week but we also know it is only halfway.

“Tomorrow we are going to face a very good team again, a very strong team in Europe and we have to be ready to overcome them.

“We are in a good position to play the second game but our focus will be to play as strong as possible and try to win the game.”

However, Van Bronckhorst has previous experience of losing a two-goal lead to Dortmund.

The former Holland midfielder was in the Rangers team which won 2-0 against the German side at Ibrox in the first leg of the UEFA Cup third round in 1999.

Dortmund scored late in the return game to take the match to extra-time and penalties where the Light Blues lost 3-1 – with Van Bronckhorst missing from the spot.

Preparing for all eventualities in Govan, he said: “You know it can be penalties in the end, it is a possibility, but from the start of the game that is not what we are thinking about.

“We are thinking about having a good performance, make sure we have a good result but yes, when there is no away goal rule it can be penalties again.

“But then again, we also have players who can take penalties.

“We know it is a scenario but we don’t have it in our minds when we start the game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers will switch focus to league after European win

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is confident Rangers will have no problems refocusing on the cinch Premiership after their stunning Europa League victory over Borussia Dortmund. The Scottish champions’ 4-2 win away against the German giants in the first leg of the Europa League knock-out round play-off clash on Thursday night has since been the talk of European football.
SOCCER
newschain

Proud Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish the job after shock Dortmund win

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst declared his pride in Rangers’ stunning 4-2 Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund and called on his side to finish the job at Ibrox next week. In an incredible knockout round play-off encounter at Signal Iduna Park, the Scottish champions raced into a two-goal interval lead through a VAR-awarded penalty from Gers captain James Tavernier and an Alfredo Morelos tap-in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rangers 2-2 Motherwell: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side miss chance to close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Steelmen stage superb second-half comeback

When the high of defeating Borussia Dortmund was followed by Celtic’s first dropped points of 2022, it felt as though the stars were aligning for Rangers. This was an opportunity to move onto the shoulder of their title rivals. And to regain domestic momentum. It was one they surely couldn’t pass up.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
newschain

Get fans on side and secure top-flight safety – Jesse Marsch’s Leeds to-do list

Leeds rolled the dice on Sunday by sacking the popular Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach and have replaced him with American Jesse Marsch on a deal running until June 2025. The decision to part with Bielsa has not been well received in West Yorkshire, but the 48-year-old Marsch – formerly of New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig – has a job to do.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Borussia Dortmund#Uefa Cup#Europa League#Scottish#Dutchman#Ibrox#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Man Utd’s Victor Osimhen interest wanes due to lofty price tag

Victor Osimhen‘s lofty price tag could be too big of a mountain to climb in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Napoli striker. The Daily Star says United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani, with both weighing up leaving Old Trafford in the summer. However, Napoli are believed to value the forward at £100m – well above the amount United would be willing to spend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

We would have won with VAR – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst claimed his side would have beaten Motherwell if Scottish referees had video assistance as he defended his players’ mentality following a 2-2 Ibrox draw. The cinch Premiership champions missed the chance to cut the gap on the leaders to a point as they threw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

James Tavernier has no doubts about Rangers’ mentality

Rangers captain James Tavernier claimed there were no question marks over his team’s mentality following their latest slip-up in the cinch Premiership title race. The champions let slip a two-goal lead at home to Motherwell as the Steelmen fought back to claim a point which looked highly unlikely at half-time.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy