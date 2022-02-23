AdaptHealth Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.

METAL MINING ・ 6 DAYS AGO