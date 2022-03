Many people — or at least a few people? — have been waiting patiently for social media star Salt Bae to open his new Las Vegas steakhouse and the day has finally come. Nusret Gokce, a chef and butcher who went viral with his salt-sprinkling technique and then managed to turn the social media moment into a multi-restaurant business, is bringing his unique sensibilities to the Strip; hopefully, the workplace discrimination alleged to have seeded in his New York locations doesn’t follow. Nusr-Et, the actual name of the restaurant is located in The Park, just next to T-Mobile Stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO