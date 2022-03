When March Madness tips off later this month to the delight of college hoops fans across the U.S., Merl Code will not be in attendance. That’s because Code, who played point guard for Clemson in the 1990s and later worked as a shop rep for Nike and Adidas, will be in federal prison serving time for his role in a college basketball bribery scheme that was revealed in 2017 following an FBI investigation that involved wiretaps, undercover agents and informants.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO