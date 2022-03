Let the debate begin, or, more accurately, let the debate about how the Browns should spend their first pick in the draft April 28 continue. The NFL Scouting Combine, the unofficial start of the 2022 league year (March 16 is the official start date), begins March 1 in Indianapolis. Most of the scouting by every team was accomplished during the college football season last fall. But the Combine is where teams get valuable medical information on each player and where they get to interview potential draft picks.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO