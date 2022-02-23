These Songs Can Increase Your Energy And Lessen Your Fatigue
We all need that morning pick-me-up to get us going for the day, whether it’s a cup of coffee or a workout. However, it’s scientifically proven that upbeat music gives you energy in the morning… specifically songs that are 170 beats per minute!
Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the three songs that hit these beats per minute and can significantly help increase your energy and lessen your fatigue.
Those songs?
- LOSE YOURSELF- EMINEM
- EMPIRE STATE OF MIND- JAY-Z and ALICIA KEYS
- STAY by KID LAROI AND JUSTIN BIEBER
Do you have these songs on your playlist?
Listen for more:
