After he suffered a dislocated shoulder in preseason against Toronto on Oct. 4, White has so far missed the entire regular season. However, that changes tonight. "Anytime you get hurt at the beginning of the year, you hope to play at the end," White said. "Fortunately, we had a lot of games postponed so I'll still be able to get into about 30 games and that can do a lot for confidence."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO