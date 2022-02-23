ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, NY

Blaze devastates downtown Wayland, businesses and residents displaced, cause investigated

By Jeff Murray, The Evening Tribune
 5 days ago
Several businesses were damaged and multiple apartment residents displaced when a three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning in downtown Wayland.

The call came in shortly before 11 a.m. when a resident reported a fire had started in her kitchen at 12 N. Main St. in the village, according to Steuben County Director of Public Safety Timothy Marshall, who spent much of the day on the scene.

In addition to Wayland, at least six other fire departments from Steuben County, including the Hornell City Fire Department, and another three departments from Livingston County responded to the fire.

Flames could be seen breaking through the roof at 12 N. Main St. after firefighters responded. The roof eventually collapsed and the entire building sustained heavy fire damage, Marshall said.

Adjacent buildings sustained smoke and water damage, he said.

At least three businesses — including a tattoo parlor and two restaurants — had to be closed.

In addition, the occupants of at least seven upstairs apartments were displaced, Marshall said. The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

There were no injuries reported but some pets died, Marshall said.

New York State Electric & Gas also responded to the scene and shut off electric and gas service to the affected buildings.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to Marshall.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

