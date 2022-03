It’s hard to blame Joey Gallo for hating the shift. If you’re a baseball fan, you’ve likely felt personally victimized, in one big moment or another, when an opposing team decided to orient three men on the right side of the infield, or even four in the outfield (the formation resembling a 10-player beer softball league), in order to guarantee that they gobble up an out. These shifts are most often employed against low-average hitters, who tend to pull the ball in a predictable direction when they do make contact.

