For action photographers in particular, the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S fills a big gap in the Nikon Z lens line up. And it does not disappoint, with its excellent build quality, nifty controls and optical stabilization. The variable aperture is reduced to f/5.6 and limits how much this lens can be pushed in low light and with teleconverters, but overall this is an incredibly versatile lens that makes the most of the Z-mount for excellent edge-to-edge image quality even at its maximum aperture.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO