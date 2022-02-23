ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul is lulling pro-boxers into a false sense of security and is ‘a big shot in the arm’ for sport

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

MIKE TYSON reckons social media sensation Jake Paul has fooled boxers into thinking he's not talented.

The YouTuber has become one of the biggest names in the sport in the last two years - despite only having five professional fights to his name.

Jake Paul has ruffled plenty of feathers during his brief stint as a professional boxer Credit: AFP
Although The Problem Child has yet to fully earn the respect of the boxing community Credit: Showtime
But boxing legend Mike Tyson believes Paul good surprise a some pros inside the ring Credit: INSTAGRAM@JAKEPAUL

Paul laid out former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in his last outing but has yet to gain the respect of the boxing community.

But former undisputed heavyweight king Tyson reckons The Problem Child has pulled the wool over people's eyes.

He told former NFL star Shannon Sharpe: “I think he should too [fight a boxer], but these guys are very emotional and they want him to fight him so bad they forget that he’s a trained fighter.

“He’s going to make them believe that they can really beat this guy because he’s white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and then they go in the ring and something different happens.”

Tyson believes the divisive Paul has given boxing a much-needed boost by bringing new eyes to the sport.

He said: “We started a genre and now we’ve got guys like Logan (Jake) Paul doing this stuff.

"I think Logan (Jake) Paul is a big shot in the arm for boxing.

"No boxer has ever brought that many people to the network like Logan (Jake) Paul did and I think he’s good for boxing, he brings money to boxing."

Paul, 25, hasn't fought since his viral KO of ex-UFC star Woodley but is contemplating a September return to the ring.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he said: “There’s a lot going on in other aspects of my life.

“I’m going to do these press conferences over the next two weeks here to help with the promotion around Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and I’m very busy on the business side of things with my venture capital fund.

"So I haven’t even got back into the gym or been training at all.

"I need to have a discussion with my coaches but probably I would say August-September maybe. Maybe later. I’m trying to figure it out.

"Obviously if the stars align in some sort of way or I have a change of heart, then things can obviously move around but right now I don’t feel like that motivated to just go right back into another training camp.”

Jake Paul is eyeing a September return to the ring Credit: AP

Comments / 0

