Report: Marina Del Rey Condo Towers Need Repairs, But Is Structurally Safe

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles Public Health officials didn’t wait until Thursday to reveal their plan to (mostly) lift the county’s indoor masking mandate. A statement from that department issued this afternoon officially announced the change and outlined what it referred to as “two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.” The biggest difference between the two paths outlined below seems to be that establishments, businesses, or venues can keep their workers masked while applying the protocols below to customers alone, or they can apply them to both customers and employees. Unvaccinated or partially...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO