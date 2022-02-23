Report: Marina Del Rey Condo Towers Need Repairs, But Is Structurally Safe

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While driving in LA’s Pico-Union area Saturday, something caught the eye of Evan Conway, and when he stopped to get a closer look, he realized it was a Sefer Torah.
“It was pretty unmistakable really,” said Conway.
He spotted the Torah at around 9 p.m. on the sidewalk near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.
“It was a sad scene really. It was next to a broken baby bouncer. Then, there was a trashcan next to it,” he said.
Conway text his close friend Adam Schwartz, who is Jewish, and brought the unrolled and damaged...
