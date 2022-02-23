ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

Report: Marina Del Rey Condo Towers Need Repairs, But Is Structurally Safe

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials embarked on a safety study...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Saurabh

This is why you should be extremely vigilant during Coyote mating season in Los Angeles County, CA

Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Geran de Klerk on Unsplash. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the population ranges between 250,000 to 750,000 animals. The voice of a Coyote is quite unmistakable, consisting of varied howls, high-pitched yaps, and occasional dog-like barks. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Announces It Will Lift Indoor Mask Mandate This Friday; Businesses Have Two Options For Compliance – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Los Angeles Public Health officials didn’t wait until Thursday to reveal their plan to (mostly) lift the county’s indoor masking mandate. A statement from that department issued this afternoon officially announced the change and outlined what it referred to as “two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.” The biggest difference between the two paths outlined below seems to be that establishments, businesses, or venues can keep their workers masked while applying the protocols below to customers alone, or they can apply them to both customers and employees. Unvaccinated or partially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Massive Fire Bursts Out At Historic ‘Poor Farm’ In Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — The Downey Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are attempting to battle a massive fire at the historic “Poor Farm” in Downey. This is currently a third alarm fire off the 12800 block of Erickson Avenue. It is unclear at this time what started the fire. The fire spread to a nearby abandoned building. The Poor Farm, also known as Rancho Los Amigos, was abandoned in the 1980s. It was built in the late 1800s for people who came to California and struggled after failing to strike the rumored gold. It reached its peak during the Great Depression.   (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS)
DOWNEY, CA
Saurabh

3 awesome places to explore in the safest small city of Los Angeles County, CA

As per the recently released study by MoneyGeek, the safest small city of Los Angeles County is Rancho Palos Verdes. Rancho Palos Verdes is a tiny town in Los Angeles County noted for its breathtaking sights of the Pacific Ocean, beautiful beaches, and world-renowned golf courses. It is ranked 108th in the country in terms of safety. The city has a crime cost per capita of $180, a violent crime rate of 103.6, a property crime rate of 807.0, and an annual crime cost of $7,465 with a population of 41,513 people.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted To Hospital After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted to the hospital early Monday morning after reports of a drowning in Santa Clarita. At around 7:54 a.m. first responders received reports of a child who had drowned and responded to Timothy Drive in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, according to supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nicholas Vella Killed in Helicopter Crash on El Paseo Street [Newport Beach, CA]

Officer Killed, 1 Injured in Helicopter Collision near Balboa Island. The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m., at El Paseo Street near Balboa Island. A witness from the scene said that several civilian boats rushed into the wreckage to assist the officers trapped onboard the aircraft. Eventually, the first responders arrived and transported both injured officers at the scene to nearby trauma centers.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
bizjournals

With $200 million in sales, Sarasota condo tower is sold out

An 18-story condo tower in Quay Sarasota has sold out less than 12 months after beginning presales. The last of the 149 condos in Bayso went under contract in January, said Premier Sotheby's International Realty, which marketed the units for sale. The sales total more than $200 million. Developer Kolter...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Stolen Limo Party Bus Slams Into Car in Chase North of LA

California Highway Patrol officers are chasing a stolen limo bus on freeways north of Los Angeles. Details about the theft of the 40-foot limo party bus were not immediately available. It was reported stolen in the San Diego area. The pursuit, which began around 11:30 a.m., was on the 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles is spending up to $837,000 to house a single homeless person

A $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for Los Angeles’ sprawling homeless population is moving too slowly while costs are spiking, with one project under development expected to hit as much as $837,000 for each housing unit, a city audit disclosed Wednesday. About 1,200 units have been completed since voters approved the spending […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Damaged Torah Discovered On Sidewalk In Pico-Union Area

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While driving in LA’s Pico-Union area Saturday, something caught the eye of Evan Conway, and when he stopped to get a closer look, he realized it was a Sefer Torah. Feb. 23 (CBSLA) “It was pretty unmistakable really,” said Conway. He spotted the Torah at around 9 p.m. on the sidewalk near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. “It was a sad scene really. It was next to a broken baby bouncer. Then, there was a trashcan next to it,” he said. Conway text his close friend Adam Schwartz, who is Jewish, and brought the unrolled and damaged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Indoor Mask Mandate To Ease For Vaccinated Santa Clarita Residents

Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn released a statement on Twitter about the Department of Public Health (DPH) reportedly lifting indoor mask mandates for the vaccinated in L.A. County later this week. This week, Supervisor Hahn tweeted about a new Health Order by the L.A. County DPH which would...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

West Hollywood Neighborhood Flooded After Water Main Break

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Several parking garages were partially submerged after a water main break flooded a West Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday morning. Feb. 22, 2022. (RMG News) An eight-inch water main ruptured sometime before 1:05 a.m. in the area of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue, just a few blocks off Sunset Boulevard. Footage taken by photographers at the scene showed water gushing down streets and flooding nearby parking garages of several apartment buildings. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called in to stop the water flow and begin cleanup efforts. The water in the garages receded, but left behind quite a bit of mud and debris. What caused the break was unknown. About 10 customers were without service, LADWP told CBSLA. The intersection of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue remained closed.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

