Discovery of central signaling pathway in immune cells

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been manifested to manipulate diverse biological processes, including tumor-induced immune tolerance. Thus, we aimed in this study to identify the expression pattern of lncRNA homeobox A cluster antisense RNA 2 (HOXA-AS2) in glioma and decipher its role in immune tolerance and glioma progression. We found aberrant upregulation of lncRNA HOXA-AS2, lysine demethylase 2A (KDM2A), and jagged 1 (JAG1) and a downregulation of microRNA-302a (miR-302a) in glioma specimens. Next, RNA immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and dual-luciferase reporter gene assay demonstrated that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 upregulated KDM2A expression by preventing miR-302a from binding to its 3"²untranslated region. The functional experiments suggested that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 could promote regulatory T (Treg) cell proliferation and immune tolerance, which might be achieved through inhibition of miR-302a and activation of KDM2A/JAG1 axis. These findings were validated in a tumor xenograft mouse model. To conclude, lncRNA HOXA-AS2 facilitates KDM2A/JAG1 expression to promote Treg cell proliferation and immune tolerance in glioma by binding to miR-302a. These findings may aid in the development of novel antitumor targets.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO