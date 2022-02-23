ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Discovery of central signaling pathway in immune cells

By Medical University of Vienna
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoimmune diseases are triggered when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the body's own structures. Although there is not, as yet, any cure for such diseases, their progression can be slowed down by therapeutic measures. Researchers at MedUni Vienna's Center for Physiology and Pharmacology have now discovered a central signaling pathway...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Newly diagnosed diabetes in COVID-19 patients may be transitory

Many COVID-19 patients newly diagnosed with diabetes during hospital admission may in fact have a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection and may return to normal blood sugar levels soon after discharge, a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has found. These patients are more likely to be younger, non-white, and on Medicaid or uninsured compared to individuals with previously diagnosed diabetes, suggesting many of these "new-onset" cases may simply be pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes in individuals with limited access to healthcare services, according to the study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Could common blood pressure meds help curb pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat and beat, but new research suggests that commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs may boost survival in patients. Known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), those who took them saw slight bumps in survival. Folks with pancreatic cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study looks at Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

New Kaiser Permanente research published February 21, 2022 in Nature Medicine shows that while Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protection is strong against coronavirus infection by the Delta variant, it is not as strong against infection from the Omicron variant. Three doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against hospitalization...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Sharif
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new spontaneous signaling pathway in the brain

The brain is constantly firing and controlling purposeful action potentials—electronic messages used by neurons to communicate with each other and allow the brain to function. Conversely, the way spontaneous neural communication happens in the brain has been found to make use of a different process. Ege Kavalali, William Stokes Chair in Experimental Therapeutics and chair of pharmacology, and postdoctoral researcher Baris Alten worked with Heidi Hamm, Aileen M. Lange and Annie Mary Lyle Chair of Cardiovascular Research and professor of pharmacology, to discover the mechanism of one of the modulation pathways involved in spontaneous signaling, which has therapeutic potential for several neurological diseases.
SCIENCE
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Immune Cells#Dendritic Cells#Immune System#Cancer Research#Meduni Vienna#Tolerogenesis#Working
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Identification of new risk factors or early signs of Alzheimer's disease

What risk factors are associated with Alzheimer's up to 15 years before the onset of the first symptoms? This is a vital question for specialists of this neurodegenerative disease—which develops over many years before becoming clinically visible—who aim to improve early prevention for at-risk patients. A multidisciplinary team of researchers from the Paris Brain Institute's (INSERM/CNRS/Sorbonne University) Aramis project led by Stanley Durrleman (Inria), from INSERM/University of Bordeaux, and from Cegedim Health Data, analyzed the anonymized health records of nearly 80,000 patients consulting general practitioners in France and the United Kingdom, taken from the THIN database.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancerhealth.com

The Miseducation of Immune T Cells: How Ovarian Cancer Resists Immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), which help immune T cells identify and kill tumor cells, are most effective in patients who have tumor antigen-specific T cells in circulation. Studies have shown that patients with ovarian cancer do have such tumor-reactive T cells in their blood, indicating a “naturally occurring, antitumor immune response.” So why do only 10-15% of ovarian cancer patients respond favorably to ICI therapy? This was the question former Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Ronald J. Buckanovich, MD, PhD, and his team at the University of Pittsburgh set out to answer in a recent study.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover unique immune cell surveillance mechanism

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London have identified how specialist immune cells, called gamma delta T cells (γδ T cells), sense the body's status quo, enabling them to assess the health of surface tissues and even protect against cancer-causing DNA damage. Their study, published...
CANCER
Nature.com

HOXA-AS2 contributes to regulatory T cell proliferation and immune tolerance in glioma through the miR-302a/KDM2A/JAG1 axis

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been manifested to manipulate diverse biological processes, including tumor-induced immune tolerance. Thus, we aimed in this study to identify the expression pattern of lncRNA homeobox A cluster antisense RNA 2 (HOXA-AS2) in glioma and decipher its role in immune tolerance and glioma progression. We found aberrant upregulation of lncRNA HOXA-AS2, lysine demethylase 2A (KDM2A), and jagged 1 (JAG1) and a downregulation of microRNA-302a (miR-302a) in glioma specimens. Next, RNA immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and dual-luciferase reporter gene assay demonstrated that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 upregulated KDM2A expression by preventing miR-302a from binding to its 3"²untranslated region. The functional experiments suggested that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 could promote regulatory T (Treg) cell proliferation and immune tolerance, which might be achieved through inhibition of miR-302a and activation of KDM2A/JAG1 axis. These findings were validated in a tumor xenograft mouse model. To conclude, lncRNA HOXA-AS2 facilitates KDM2A/JAG1 expression to promote Treg cell proliferation and immune tolerance in glioma by binding to miR-302a. These findings may aid in the development of novel antitumor targets.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Analysis of DNA reveals weapons used by our immune cells to fight tuberculosis

A study led by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Infectious Diseases Labs (ID Labs) has identified a gene, KCNJ15, that is associated with helping our immune system fight tuberculosis (TB), and potentially other infectious diseases. The research was published in Nature Microbiology on 31 January 2022.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Highly responsive immune cells seem to be beneficial for the brain

Findings by researchers from Germany support the view that hyperactive immune cells in the brain can have a protective effect in the course of neurodegenerative diseases. Experts from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE), Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU) and LMU Klinikum München report on this in The EMBO Journal. The scientists are currently considering that modulating the activity of immune cells in the brain via a receptor called TREM2 may significantly impact neurodegenerative disease processes. Thus, they see activating TREM2 as a promising approach for drug research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy