Ballard, ABB win approval in principle for fuel cell concept to power ships

By Carl Surran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallard Power Systems (BLDP +3.5%) opens higher after saying its partnership with ABB received a "groundbreaking approval in principle" from the DNV classification society for a jointly developed fuel cell concept to power ships, capable of generating...

