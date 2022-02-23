Domestic Abuse Chargee Zac Stacy Faces 5 New Counts Of Criminal Conduct Following Viral Attack Of Ex-Girlfriend

Zac Stacy has been charged with 5 new counts of criminal conduct following the felony charges he earned after the world witnessed a viral video of the former NFL baller brutally battering his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans back in November.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in the application. “He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

As a result of the August attack, Kristin sought a restraining order in Florida. Stacy will appear in court next month to address those charges. As for the felony charges from the November incident, Stacy inexplicably pleaded “not guilty” despite the fact that the entire thing was capture in 4k.

People ain’t isht.