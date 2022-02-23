ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece: Warning shots fired at Turkish fishing boat

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece said Wednesday that one of the country's coast guard vessels fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat near the island of Chios in the eastern Aegean Sea. The shipping ministry said the Turkish vessel...

