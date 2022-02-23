ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niantic's Book Barn is a true used-books adventure

By Rick Koster
The Day
 5 days ago
The Book Barn in Niantic(Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Powell's City of Books in Portland is acknowledged by many sources to be the best used bookstore in America. Having been there once, I can attest that 1) yes, it's pretty outstanding but 2) they did not have a copy of the monograph I wrote in middle school titled "Coach Corcoran Isn't Fair and I Should Be the Starting Quarterback for the T.W. Browne Trojans Seventh Grade Pigskin Squadran" (I didn't know how to spell "squadron").

I would argue that Niantic's Book Barn (and its nearby satellite outlets) is an even cooler used bookstore than Powell's for many reasons. It IS a barn, for one thing, and it also has live animals and a haunted house and meandering paths and outdoor book kiosks and free donuts and a huge selection spanning the whole of the ol' Dewey Decimal System. Plus, the Book Barn DID have five SIGNED copies of my monograph until I bought four of them at a very reasonable price because the Book Barn prices are cheap! (I hid the remaining copy in the South American Literature section; see if you can find it or ask the staff because they're friendly and very capable.)

Book Barn, 41 West Main St., Niantic, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, (860) 739-5715, www.bookbarnniantic.com.

