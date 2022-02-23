ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mortgage applications drop in early sign of higher rates taking toll on market

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

A pplications for mortgages tumbled 13.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis last week as homebuyers began balking at rising mortgage rates.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications are at their lowest level since before the pandemic in December 2019.

“Higher mortgage rates have quickly shut off refinances, with activity down in six of the first seven weeks of 2022. Conventional refinances in particular saw a 17 percent decrease last week," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, in a statement.

“Purchase applications, already constrained by elevated sales prices and tight inventory, have also been impacted by these higher rates and declined for the third straight week. While the average loan size did not increase this week, it remained close to the survey's record high,” he added.

HOME PRICES ROSE NEARLY 20% IN 2021, BIGGEST INCREASE IN DECADES

Mortgage rates are rising quickly as the Federal Reserve prepares for its first interest rate hikes in years to curb inflation. The central bank has been signaling it would hike rates in March for weeks, which in turn has driven demand from some homebuyers looking to lock in a mortgage before the hike actually occurs.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration increased to 4.09% from 4.01%, the MBA said on Wednesday.

The news comes as home prices continue to balloon. Home prices rose by 18.8% in 2021, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index — the largest increase notched in the more than three decades that the record has been kept.

The National Association of Realtors’s housing and commercial research director, Gay Cororaton, told the Washington Examiner on Friday that mortgage rates could push as high as 4.5% by the end of the year, which makes a big difference in terms of housing affordability .

"This week’s decline in mortgage applications was expected considering that mortgage rates spiked up quickly to nearly 4%, and this is coming at a time when prices are still rising strongly at a double-digit pace, so these twin factors are causing a big impact on affordability, which is causing interested buyers who are just at the margin of being able to afford a home to pull back from the market," Cororaton said after Wednesday's report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Inflation has been painful for consumers across the country. Consumer prices grew by 7.5% in the 12 months ending in January, the fastest pace of inflation since 1982 and more than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mortgage rates take a break, falling for the first time in weeks

After weeks of increases that pushed mortgage rates close to 4%, the climb took a break last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.89% in the week ending February 24, down slightly from 3.92% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. Even with this decline, mortgage rates have increased by...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newsnet5

Housing market in overdrive again as mortgage rates hit 4%

A lot of home buyers have been hoping that last year's crazy housing market might finally slow down, giving them a better chance of winning their dream home. Unfortunately, many real estate agents report that rising mortgage rates mean the rush for homes is heating up again, and they say that spring of 2022 will be just as competitive as last year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Mortgage applications drop to pre-pandemic levels

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The fast-rising pace of mortgage rates in the U.S. is having a chilling effect on borrowers. The number of people applying for a new mortgage tumbled 13.1%...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Housing Market Seesaw: Mortgage Rates Soar While Housing Starts Drop

Mortgage rates have spiked as a result of rising inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending, according to new data released by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). While mortgage rates were on the rise, housing starts were in decline, based on the latest federal data. What Happened: Freddie Mac reported the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Sales#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Mba#The Federal Reserve#The Washington Examiner
Times and Democrat

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | February 23, 2022

Mortgage rates are mostly higher today. Borrowers looking to buy a home will see an average rate of 4.438% on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, up 0.42 percentage points from yesterday. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage for a home purchase is now averaging 3.489% while the rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is at 3.236%.
REAL ESTATE
CBS 46

Mortgage rates rise; housing market getting hotter

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Mortgage rates are on the rise. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are around four-percent. Just last year they were a bit over two-percent. Experts forecast it'll continue to creep up higher. Aaron Gregory lives in downtown Atlanta. He's been on the hunt to buy a home for...
ATLANTA, GA
Roanoke Times

Mortgage-Rates-Weekly-2021

Current Mortgage Rates Stabilize After Two Weeks of Big Jumps. The rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 3.89% this week. That’s a slight decline of 0.03 percentage points compared to last week. The modest change follows multiple weeks when average mortgage rates — as measured by Freddie Mac — jumped substantially. Freddie Mac’s rate survey represents roughly the rate a borrower with strong…
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mortgage rates top 4%, market shift underway

Home sales in Denton dipped 10% in January. Pending sales were down 16% compared to the same time a year ago. Average home prices in Denton dipped slightly from their December highs but that still put them roughly 22% higher than a year ago. The number of homes available for sale in Denton has never been lower.
DENTON, TX
Syracuse.com

After early plunge, US stock market rebounds, finishes day higher

New York — Markets shuddered Thursday and then swung wildly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to push the high inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. Initially, stocks tumbled as prices surged for oil, wheat and other commodities on worries the conflict would disrupt global supplies. But...
STOCKS
Inc.com

3 Early Warning Signs Your Marketing Plan Needs a Tune-up

Marketing plans don't last forever, particularly in these fast-changing times. Beware the signs that your plan needs to spend some time in the shop. Businesses invest a significant amount of time and money in creating comprehensive marketing plans. They set ambitious goals, lay out strategies, and execute a plan to achieve them. In fact, they may be so focused on the end game that they fail to pay attention to what's going on around them--that is, until they feel their plan crumbling and wonder why.
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy