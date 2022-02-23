Russia threatens to target 'sensitive' US assets as part of a 'strong' and 'painful' response to sanctions

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alex Brandon/AP Photo; Sergei Karpukhin\TASS via Getty Images

The Russian government warned of a "painful" response to US sanctions, multiple reports said.

Its Foreign Affairs Ministry said the sanctions were "attempts to change Russia's course," per CNN.

"There should be no doubt that sanctions will receive a strong response," the ministry said.

The Russian government warned on Wednesday of a "strong" and "painful" response to the Biden administration's sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine , according to multiple reports.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the country would target "sensitive" US assets in retaliation.

The ministry said in a statement that the US sanctions against it were part of America's "ongoing attempts to change Russia's course," CNN reported .

"Russia has proved that, despite all the sanctions costs, it is able to minimize the damage," the ministry said in the statement. "And even more so, sanctions pressure is not able to affect our determination to firmly defend our interests."

The ministry said it was open to diplomacy with the US but that the sanctions would be met with a fierce response.

It added: "There should be no doubt that sanctions will receive a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but finely tuned and painful to the American side."

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia as a result of what Biden called "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

The US sanctions against Russia target the country's sovereign debt, two large Russian financial institutions, and Russian elites.

"We'll continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates," Biden said.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops there .

Meanwhile, Ukraine is moving to declare a state of emergency in response to Russia's aggression.

Since late 2021, Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. For months, Russia claimed it had no plans to invade Ukraine. But Western leaders were highly skeptical, particularly given Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014. The Kremlin has also supported rebels in a war against Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region since that year.

Despite Russia's well-documented history of aggression toward Ukraine, Putin has blamed the crisis on the West and NATO in particular. The Russian leader has railed against NATO's eastward expansion and demanded that Ukraine and Georgia be permanently barred from the alliance. NATO and the US have repeatedly dismissed this demand as a non-starter, while expressing an openness to negotiating on issues such as military exercises and missile deployments.

With concerns that Russia could soon mount a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that moves beyond the Donbas, the Biden administration has expressed doubts that Moscow would pursue a diplomatic resolution to the hostilities in good faith.

"Moscow needs to demonstrate that it's serious about diplomacy. Russia's actions over the last 48 hours have in fact demonstrated the opposite. If Moscow's approach changes, we remain ready to engage," State Depratment spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

