NBA

Did Nets GM hint that Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant returns could come sooner than later?

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038KJj_0eMnwPO100

Nets general manager Sean Marks had just finished watching Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant go through their individual workouts before talking at Tuesday’s season ticket holder event, and while he was impressed with the pace and intensity he say from both All-Stars, he doesn’t believe a return is imminent, but it sounds like it could come sooner than later.

“I left the gym right before coming over here and I could see those guys on the court doing their individual workouts,” Marks said, before raving about what he saw from each player in terms of where they are at in their ramp-up process. “Depending on when they go, we have to see how they respond to days like today, and we’ll go forward with this.”

Durant has been out since mid-January with an MCL injury, and the Nets have struggled badly in his absence. Meanwhile, Simmons hasn’t played all season due to his rift with the 76ers that resulted in him sitting out to address mental health concerns, but based on Marks’ comments Tuesday, both could be on the floor together soon, just not in the next few days.

“It’s probably going to be tough to play in the next three or four days, but we’ll see where it goes,” Marks said. “I’m certainly not going to bet against either one of those guys.”

