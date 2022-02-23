ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Coronation Street and Emmerdale unveil their new timeslots in HUGE ITV shakeup as the soaps enter a new era with lives on the line, dastardly schemes and cousins at war

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have unveiled their new schedule after ITV confirmed the soaps are moving timeslots in a huge shake-up.

With spring on the horizon, the soaps are set to enter a new chapter packed with drama, schemes and families at war, with newly scheduled episodes beginning on Monday 7th March.

The announcement comes just days after BBC rival EastEnders confirmed that they will be axing their usual Friday episode in favour of airing from Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z8SS_0eMnwOkW00
Coming soon: Coronation Street (Sally Carman is pictured as Abi Webster) and Emmerdale have unveiled their new schedule after ITV announced their new timeslots in a huge shake-up

Corrie will now air three hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, dropping their prevous double bills which had been a fixture of the ITV schedule.

The coming weeks will see the Street's most beloved residents face the drama and horror of past secrets and lies coming back to haunt them.

After a tumultuous year which saw her son Seb Franklin beaten to death in a hate crime, Abi Webster (played by Sally Carman) seems more determined than ever to focus on her new life with husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and his son Jack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPg0V_0eMnwOkW00
Exciting: In the coming weeks viewers will be gripped by dramatic storylines, with Chas and Charity Dingle declaring war in the Dales after their events fall on the same day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I17tX_0eMnwOkW00
Sinister: Elsewhere, a life of mistakes for Adam Barlow will finally catch up with him as his deranged ex Lydia Chambers grows more determined to get her revenge

However, it isn't long before Kevin discovers she cheated on him, but rather than learning about her one-night tand with Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo), he believes she slept with Seb's dad Tez.

Regardless, Kevin declares that their marriage is over, and Abi quickly presses the self-destruct button, seeking help from her old drug dealer pal, and in scenes airing on March 6th she finds herself in a high-speed car chase.

Dumped by the side of the road drugged up and in agony, Abi calls an ambulance and is rushed to hospital, where she has a life changing decision to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CBAc_0eMnwOkW00
Scary: Finally, fans will see a dark new side to Daisy Midgely in the coming weeks, as she becomes hell-bent on having Daniel Osbourne all to herself

Soap schedule shake-up: What's on?

EMMERDALE - Monday to Thursday for 30 minutes at 7:30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays

CORONATION STREET - Mondays, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm for one hour

EASTENDERS - Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm for 30 minutes

HOLLYOAKS - Monday to FridaY at 6:30pm, with a first-look episode on E4 at 7pm and each episode available in the morning to stream on All4

Elsewhere, a life of mistakes for Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) will finally catch up with him as his deranged ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) grows more determined to get her revenge by turning his wife Sarah (Tina O'Brien) against him.

In dramatic scenes Adam finally comes face-to-face with his tormentor for a tense showdown, but when Lydia gets him arrested, it appears that his life could still be in danger.

Killer Gary Windass (Mikey North) has spent two years getting away with murder, but Kelly Neelan's terminally ill mum Laura 9Kel Allen) becomes determined to find out what happened to her ex Rick.

Laura hires a private detective forcing Gary to answer some very tricky questions, and when news reaches him of a building development where he buried Rick's body, it looks as though the house of cards is about to come tumbling down.

Finally, fans will see a dark new side to Daisy Midgely (Charlotte Jordan) in the coming weeks, as she becomes hell-bent on having Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) all to herself.

Even though things are going well between the couple, Daisy is furious when she discovers his former flame, ex call girl Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), has returned to the Street and applied for a job at the school where he works.

As the green-eyed monster makes an appearance, Daisy pulls out all the stops to keep the two apart, and it remains to be seen how she'll react when she learns about Nicky's sordid past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfJA4_0eMnwOkW00
Disaster: Gary Windass has spent two years averting justice for his crimes, but in the coming weeks it appears that his house of perfectly-placed cards will finally come crashing down

With Nicky determined to stick around, even applying for a job at Daniel's school, how will Daisy react when she discovers the truth about Nicky's past life?

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: 'It's an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect.

'We've got high-octane action with tragic heroine Abi, leading to life and death dilemmas. We've got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.

'We've got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past.

'And we've got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one's the bad guy. All of this in one big serving per night. What's not to love?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQS3i_0eMnwOkW00
Drama! Meanwhile over in the Dales, the Dingle family is once again thrown into turmoil as cousins Charity and Chas declare war

Meanwhile over in the Dales, the Dingle family is once again thrown into turmoil as cousins Charity and Chas declare war.

As both the Woolpack pub and the B&B plan to host special events on the same day, the warring landladies take sides and create havoc in a battle of one-upmanship.

While neither holds back in their attempts to sabotage each other's events, there's bound to be fireworks when they finally come face to face.

Elsewhere in the village, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is traumatised to discover her only son Vinny has married his girlfriend Liv (Isobel Steele) without her knowledge.

Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is guilt-ridden when Mandy explains that she feels betrayed and sees his secret wedding as completely disrespectful, so it remains to be seen whether he can rebuild bridges in the family.

Even though her serial killer sister is finally in custody, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) still isn't safe, and as she grows increasingly desperate to see Meena confess to her crime, she pays her a visit in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fcJS_0eMnwOkW00
Upset: Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is guilt-ridden when Mandy explains that she feels betrayed that he secretly married his girlfriend Liv without her knowledge

Following ITV's original announcement that Corrie would be moving timeslots, placing it in direct competition with EastEnders, its BBC rival announced earlier thi week that they would also be shaking up their schedule.

The change will see the BBC soap air Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm with episodes now in direct competition with ITV's Emmerdale.

For the first time, fans can tune into the antics of Albert Square on a Wednesday, with the permanent schedule change coming into play from March 7.

Speaking of the changes, Kates Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios said: 'We're delighted that, from 7th March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two.

'Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it's even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsogo_0eMnwOkW00
At odds: Even though her serial killer sister is finally in custody, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) still isn't safe, and as she grows increasingly desperate to see Meena confess to her crime

'A 7pm time slot gives a whole new audience chance to enjoy the drama in Letherbridge; while EastEnders' new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…'

A source told The Mirror that EastEnders schedule shake-up were a direct result of ITV's changes, stating: 'Bosses made the decision to change up the schedule when ITV made their announcement.

'In the past, if there was ever a clash between the soaps it was the audience who lost out, but viewers consume TV differently these days.'

Bosses at BBC were said to no longer be worried about schedule clashes as fans can catch-up on BBC iPlayer, with the source continuing: 'It's no longer about the overnight ratings because they don't reflect the true picture of who is tuning in.

'You only have to look at the numbers watching EastEnders on iPlayer, the figures are pretty incredible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUvfA_0eMnwOkW00
Big moves: The announcement comes just days after BBC rival EastEnders confirmed that they will be axing their usual Friday episode in favour of airing from Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street lines up possible exit for Joseph Brown

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street youngster Joseph Brown asks to move away next week as he wrongly believes that he's no longer wanted at home. Joseph (William Flanagan) has been struggling recently as his father Chesney is so distracted by the challenges of raising quadruplets. In upcoming episodes, the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Lydia continue her plan to ruin Adam's life, while Chesney prepares to say goodbye to Joseph. Meanwhile, Emma's feelings for Jon cause tension between her and Faye. Here's a look at 12 big moments coming up. 1. Chesney makes a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla lines up a new target as she manipulates again

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla torments Charles Anderson next week after he visits her in prison. Meena (Paige Sandhu) has finally been captured after her reign of terror, but she's trying to secure a shorter sentence by denying responsibility for the murders of Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Adam Barlow falls into new Lydia trap

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Adam Barlow faces questions from the police next week as Lydia Chambers frames him for a crime he didn't commit. Adam (Samuel Robertson) is currently at the centre of a sinister stalker storyline, as obsessive Lydia is determined to make his life a misery.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Bailey family fear Grace Vickers return in new scenes

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Bailey family will be haunted by a ghost from their past next week, as Aggie and Ed fear that Grace Vickers could make a comeback to the cobbles. Grace (Kate Spencer) departed Weatherfield in December after signing over parental rights to her baby daughter,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmerdale#Itv#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#A New Era#Bbc#Eastenders
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street releases a new novel featuring Elsie Tanner

Coronation Street has published a new novel featuring classic Corrie character Elsie Tanner. Written by Maggie Sullivan, the fifth book in the wartime Corrie saga is titled We'll Meet Again on Coronation Street and it's a female-fronted, nostalgic story. In the novel, the three female protagonists are looking to change...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer: The Dowager’s Been Hiding Huge Secrets All These Years

The Dowager Countess and the rest of the Crawley family are back in the full-length trailer for the ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel, which comes out May 20. The Crawley family is on a new adventure in the full-length trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel film that arrives in theaters on May 20. The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which dropped February 15, shows Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael), Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), and the rest of the British aristocratic family taking a vacation to the Dowager Countess’ (Maggie Smith) villa in the South of France that she recently inherited. But as expected, plenty of drama arises on the family getaway.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes calls Carolina Santos his 'future wife' at secret rendezvous - after his own bride Jessica Seracino sensationally quit the experiment

Married At First Sight groom Daniel Holmes has revealed he is so much 'happier' after his bride Jessica Seracino quit the experiment. Tuesday night's episode saw the 30-year-old personal trainer reach out to fellow bride Carolina Santos for support following his unexpected 'divorce'. After agreeing to meet up with him,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Robbie Williams begins work on a super basement with 'virtually silent' air conditioning units at his £17.5m London mansion after losing fight with neighbour Jimmy Page over plans

Robbie Williams is finally set to start work on a super-basement at his £17.5 million London home by building air conditioning units, after a row with his next-door neighbour, heavy rocker Jimmy Page, over renovation plans. The former Take That star was given planning permission for an underground swimming...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

On a Singularly Special Day for Her Family, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Marvels That ‘God’s Timing Is Perfect,’ Adding, ‘I’ve Cried Lots of Happy Tears’

The sun is shining a little brighter than usual over their household today. This was the biggest of big weeks for Young & Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway, husband Justin Gaston and their daughters, Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 4. It all started on February 25, the actress explained on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy