ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AOC slammed by LGBTQ advocates for proposal to rename NYC post office

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
WJAC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENS, N.Y. (TND) — LGBTQ advocates in New York City are up in arms over U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., proposal to rename a local post office. The post office is currently named after Jeanne and Jules Manford, who spearheaded LGBTQ support efforts in New York and around the...

wjactv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

‘Slap in the face.’ Advocates let down by mayor’s appointees with anti-LGBTQ pasts

Some LGBTQ advocates are frustrated with Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to appoint three men to his administration who have previously made statements against the community. Elisa Crespo is a transgender advocate and the executive director of New Pride Agenda, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group. She joined other members of the community last week to protest Adams’ appointment of three men, including former Bronx Councilman Fernando Cabrera, due to their past homophobic comments.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing rare criticism from a handful of local LGBT+ activists after the congresswoman’s office announced it would open a submission process for local residents to suggest new names for a post office currently named after a history-making figure in the gay rights movement.The New York Daily News first reported the anger from several local activists in the Democratic congresswoman’s Queens and Bronx-area district after her office opened submissions for names for the post office in Jackson Heights, in Queens County, New York, which is currently named after Jeanne and Jules Manford, two LGBT+ activists...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Racism#Nyc Post Office#The New York Daily News#Mansfords#Friends Of Gays
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Signals He’d Be Open to Making Florida an Anti-Gay Hellhole

A funny thing about Republicans is that despite claiming to be the party of “personal freedom,” in the last year alone, they have tried to prevent Americans from: reading certain books, teaching about systemic racism, making decisions about their own bodies, and, in the case of some groups, voting in democratic elections. A lot of people would look at this evidence and conclude that Republicans are massive hypocrites—and they would be right! So while deeply depressing, it’s in no way surprising that Florida conservatives want to ban talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the state’s primary school classrooms, and that Florida’s governor, who seems to have his eye on the White House in 2024, has signaled his support for the initiative.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy