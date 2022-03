If you are a pet owner, and even if you aren't, the story you are about to read should make you angry, very angry. Imagine someone coming into your home and stealing your pets! Literally grabbing a plastic bag and one by one putting your fur babies in the bag and leaving. Who would do such a thing? This happened in the last week in Upstate New York and police are hoping you can help catch the thief.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO