Kayakers rescued near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two people were rescued after their kayak overturned near Port Orchard Tuesday morning.

At 10:14 a.m., crews from South King Fire & Rescue, the Port Orchard police marine unit, Bremerton Fire Department, the Bainbridge Island police marine unit and the Coast Guard were dispatched for a report of an overturned kayak with two people clinging to its side between Blake Island and Harper Pier in Port Orchard.

The Bainbridge Island Police Department’s marine unit was the first to reach the kayakers.

The victims were pulled from the water and brought to Harper Pier, where they were evaluated by South King Fire & Rescue medics.

Neither kayaker was hurt but they were very cold. The victims refused further medical treatment and were given a ride to their vehicle.

