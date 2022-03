Almost two years after its series premiere on Netflix, Space Force Season 2 has made its way into the streaming giant's orbit this weekend for seven laugh-out-loud episodes that will no doubt leave you wanting more. The Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created sitcom, which premiered in 2020, picks up at a disciplinary trial just weeks after the U.S. Space Force led by Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) comes under fire for disobeying direct orders. Things look pretty dire at first but take a welcomed turn throughout the season with the characters bonding outside of Space Force, though it looks like the team itself is on the verge of disbandment. As things suddenly perk right back up and into place, it's then and there in Episode 7's "The Hack" that things are not exactly what they seem.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO