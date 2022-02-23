Firefighters battle large wildfires in Argentina

It goes without saying that climate change is the root cause of many natural disasters taking place around the world right now. The U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an untimely drought, Brazil recently experienced a deadly mudslide, and Indonesia is currently cleaning up from a massive flood that took place earlier this week. Additionally, ongoing wildfires in Argentina are ravaging the South American country, forcing animals out of their habitats, and people from their homes.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO