LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many, once tax season is over, the paperwork gets tucked away for the rest of the year, but is there a benefit to having those documents handy?. As you prepare to file your taxes, it’s also good to think about how you can plan ahead for the next tax season. Instead of just thinking about taxes in January, February and March, Michael Joyce -- with the financial firm Agili -- said using your tax return throughout the year is really a treasure trove of information. He said look at your tax return a couple times throughout the next year to help you make financial decisions.

LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO