Victor GomezCitizens Against Lawsuit AbuseFirst, it was the coronavirus that crushed small businesses. Then, it was the supply chain disruption and inflation. Add to that the challenge of finding workers in a state with a very high unemployment rate. But now, hidden under all the challenges is yet another burden everyone shares that only drives up the cost of goods and services. It’s known as the “tort tax” which saddles every Californian with a recently revealed $1,917.89 annual tax that everyone pays in the cost of lost businesses, fewer jobs, weakened productivity and higher costs for goods and services.Business owners can survive temporary economic challenges; they are resilient. But these challenges are nothing compared to one potential shakedown lawsuit that could.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO