ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid

WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is charged for blindly firing into...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raid#Wcco#Cnn#Wave Cell
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy