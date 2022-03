Linda Taverner unexpectedly found herself on the operating table undergoing open heart surgery in May 2021. Always a person who took care of her health, Linda knew she had mitral valve prolapse since a diagnosis in 2008. For a person who has a mitral valve prolapse, the two flaps of the mitral valve in the heart don't close smoothly or evenly, but instead bulge upward. In most cases, it’s a harmless condition and many are unaware of it if their health isn’t affected. In Linda’s case, she was aware of the prolapse, but it didn’t impact her health outside of cardiology appointments twice a year. But that week in May, things were quite different.

