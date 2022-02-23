ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters battle large wildfires in Argentina

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters in Argentina continued to battle wildfires raging...

Firefighters contain wildfire on Sand Mountain in Dade County Thursday

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. The wildfire on Sand Mountain in Dade County was contained and put out by Georgia Forestry Thursday. "The rain will take care of any embers that might be left. We are very thankful for their help and dedication in defending the community and homes from damage by the fire," says New Home Fire Department who helped with the effort.
Argentina’s Wildfires Are Getting Worse, Having Burned Over 500,000 Hectares

It goes without saying that climate change is the root cause of many natural disasters taking place around the world right now. The U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an untimely drought, Brazil recently experienced a deadly mudslide, and Indonesia is currently cleaning up from a massive flood that took place earlier this week. Additionally, ongoing wildfires in Argentina are ravaging the South American country, forcing animals out of their habitats, and people from their homes.
Firefighter Hurt in Fall While Battling Blaze

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (AP) — A firefighter has been injured fighting a blaze in frigid temperatures in Rapid Valley. The Rapid City Journal reported Saturday that the volunteer fire department found a free-burning fire in the roof of an occupied home. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the...
As extreme weather ravages the Pacific, there is much to do and no time to waste

In the past decade the two most intense cyclones recorded to date in the southern hemisphere ripped through the Pacific. Tropical Cyclone Pam, the second worst, devastated Vanuatu in 2015 while in 2016 Tropical Cyclone Winston, the worst, ravaged Fiji. Both not only caused extreme environmental damage but economic damage worth 64% and 20% of the respective nations’ GDP.
