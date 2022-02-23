Ukraine confirms report that government websites are under attack Wednesday

A view of the Motherland Monument backed by a view over Kyiv. AP/Efrem Lukatsky/File

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation says cyberattacks are disrupting government websites and those of some banks in his country.

Mikhail Fedorov said Wednesday the distributed denial-of-service attacks targeted the websites of the Ukrainian parliament, Cabinet and foreign ministry.

He said they also caused interruptions or delays on the sites of the defense and internal affairs ministry, which controls the police.

NATO has blamed recent cyberattacks in Ukraine on Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency and warned further attacks were likely as tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted.