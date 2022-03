"Capturing the United States at Ryder Cup 2023 is an incredible honor. It is time to lead the US team to victory" With a tweet published on his official profiles, Zach Johnson expressed his happiness for the appointment as captain of the USA at the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup which, in 2023 and for the first time in its history, will be played in Italy at Marco Simone Guidonia Montecelio Golf & Country Club (Rome).

