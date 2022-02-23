ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Area School Closures Due To Weather Thursday 2/24

By Kristin Barclay
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ice, Sleet & Slippery Roads in DFW Impacts Schools. 2:00 pm Due to the winter weather, all Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. There will also be no after-school activities. We will provide another update about Friday, Feb. 25 at a later time. 11:00...

www.focusdailynews.com

Focus Daily News

Duncanville ISD Resumes Classes Friday, February 25

Good news parents of Duncanville ISD students, the weather has cleared and administration gave the all clear for Duncanville ISD students to return to campus tomorrow. To assess the roads this afternoon, Transportation Department staff drove the streets that bus drivers and parents regularly travel to school and discovered clear roadways. With no additional rain in the forecast and temperatures rising above freezing today, a decision has been made to reopen Duncanville ISD tomorrow – Friday, February 25.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Texas Winter Weather Closures/Cancellations

Roads are icy and the forecast show temperatures in the 20s. With current weather and road conditions many businesses and services are closing early or closing Thursday. As of 11 a.m. this morning, road conditions are as follows: Intercity roads (surface streets) are wet. The highways have been treated and are passable at slower speeds. Elevated bridges are becoming icy and are being sanded at 9th Street at Highway 67, Midlothian Parkway Bridge, 9th Street at US 287 and 14th Street at US 287.
Focus Daily News

Business Closures/Cancellations For Today 2/23

Colder temperatures and precipitation moved through the DFW area in the middle of the night and some roads in our area are already icy. Businesses are making decisions to close or close early today as weather conditions and road conditions change. We’ll continuously update our list. City of DeSoto...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Meetings For Loop 9 Project In Dallas, Ellis Counties

DALLAS – Three opportunities will be made available in March to gather input for a Loop 9 corridor improvement project in Dallas and Ellis counties. The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting as well as two in-person public meetings to share drafted plans and designs on a proposed new six-lane frontage road (Segment A) from US 67 to I-35E. This segment includes the communities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, and Red Oak.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Winter Weather Closures/ Cancellations In DeSoto, TX

Road and weather conditions are being described as “harsh” and predicted to continue to deteriorate through the night. Due to icy roads and cold temperatures many businesses and services are closing or being canceled. Here’s what we have for DeSoto (this will be continuously updated) DeSoto ISD...
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Hires North Texas Public Works Veteran Charles Brewer

Brewer Named Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department. The City of DeSoto, Texas, has hired veteran Public Works Director Charles Brewer to serve as the Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department, which oversees all major City infrastructure projects, enforces all building codes and regulations, and manages all municipal facilities.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Duncanville Zoning File 2022-04

ZONING FILE #2022-04 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

CHISD Announces Early Release Today, No Class Thursday

Due to the forecasted winter weather all Cedar Hill ISD schools will close early today, February 23, 2022. 2:00pm – All elementary schools, middle schools and Collegiate Academy & High School. 2:45pm – Cedar Hill High School. CHISD buses will run their routes during the early release time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Chisd#Dallas Isd No School#Central Staff
Focus Daily News

Grand Prairie Winter Weather Closures

Due to inclement weather, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, February 24, 2022. All extracurricular activities on Thursday have also been canceled. School will remain on a regular schedule today, Wednesday, February 23. Updates will be posted on our website and on all of our...
Focus Daily News

Sunday’s Duncanville Fire Brings Community Together

DUNCANVILLE – An apartment fire that swept across 800 Link Apartments in Duncanville Sunday afternoon, gave way to what Duncanville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said was a “strong sense of community. It makes your heart proud.”. Ferrell-Benavides was all too familiar with the devastation residents experienced, because the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie

DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume. Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Department after serving as Business Development.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Sunday Afternoon Fire In Duncanville Destroys Multiple Units

BEST SOUTHWEST AND OTHER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO STRUCTURE FIRE AT 800 LINK APARTMENTS FEBRUARY 20, 2022. Duncanville, TX – On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., the Duncanville Fire Department along with response partners responded to a structure fire call at the 800 Link Apartments in Duncanville, Texas. The apartments are located off W. Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Buc-ee’s Is Headed For Colorado In 2024

Buc-ee’s Johnstown Will Be The First Location In Colorado. JOHNSTOWN, Colo., February 21, 2022 (Newswire.com) – Texans are well acquainted with Buc-ee’s, but as the beaver continues expanding Colorado will soon see why it’s a destination within itself. Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest...
COLORADO STATE
Focus Daily News

BREAKING: DART Implements Winter Weather Operating Scenario 2

For the safety of both passengers and employees during the winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is implementing Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans. DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday, February 23. DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART will determine service restoration based on weather conditions. DART Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.
Focus Daily News

Mo’ Bettahs Prepares to Make Waves in Plano

DALLAS (Feb. 16, 2022) – Fresh on the heels of its successful Dallas-Fort Worth debut in December, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is bringing its second local restaurant to Plano on March 4!. Located at 1801 Preston Road, Ste. B, the new 3,114-square-foot restaurant will feature Mo’ Bettahs...
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

