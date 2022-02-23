City of Rockwall to cancel General Election

ROCKWALL, TX – February 28, 2022 — February in Texas, oh fickle month. A temperamental twenty-eight day period, faithless and unpredictable, (though, March can be nearly as capricious.) Upon reaching February, Texans and those settlers who arrived over fifty years ago, long enough to be considered a Texan despite the scoffs of those born on hallowed ground, have had enough of winter’s delightful cool air and the hint of frostiness that brings an occasional teasing nip our way. Those who have not enough, move to Colorado. By February, we may, or may not, have had opportunity to wear our sweaters. This though, is where some natives stand out conspicuously, striding sidewalks for exercise on sunny, 59 degree days, in parkas, knit caps and gloves. I refrain from voicing my superiority in this regard, in my strong desire to consider myself Texan, as noted above.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO