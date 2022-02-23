City of Rockwall to cancel General Election

Rockwall, Texas – February 23, 2022 – The City of Rockwall recently called an election to be held on May 7, 2022 for the purpose of electing three City Council Members, one each for Places 2, 4 and 6. Two incumbents, Trace Johannesen (Place 4), and Anna Campbell (Place 6), filed...
Tuesday, March 1, is election day for numerous state and countywide primary races in Texas. Here’s what to know about where and when you can cast your vote. On Tuesday, candidates in a variety of state and countywide races are seeking the nomination from their respective parties, either Republican or Democratic. Some of those races include the nominations for Denton County commissioner seats, Texas House representatives and governor.
Republican and Democratic voters in southern Denton County and throughout Texas will head to the polls Tuesday to select their respective nominees for this November’s general election at the county, state, and federal levels. The Cross Timbers Gazette interviewed candidates in selected local primary races, including Denton County Commissioner...
In 2021, the DCESD #1 experienced its largest call volume to date with 3,178 total calls – a 28% increase over 2020. Of the 3,178 calls, 54% were EMS-related. In addition to experiencing our busiest year to date, the DCESD #1 served our community in many different ways including:
The HEB Board of Trustees has named Dr. Joseph Harrington as the lone finalist for superintendent of Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District. Dr. Harrington currently serves as HEB ISD’s Deputy Superintendent for Educational Operations and previously served as Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration. Prior to joining HEB ISD, Dr. Harrington taught science and high school biology and coached student athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.
ROCKWALL, TX – February 28, 2022 — February in Texas, oh fickle month. A temperamental twenty-eight day period, faithless and unpredictable, (though, March can be nearly as capricious.) Upon reaching February, Texans and those settlers who arrived over fifty years ago, long enough to be considered a Texan despite the scoffs of those born on hallowed ground, have had enough of winter’s delightful cool air and the hint of frostiness that brings an occasional teasing nip our way. Those who have not enough, move to Colorado. By February, we may, or may not, have had opportunity to wear our sweaters. This though, is where some natives stand out conspicuously, striding sidewalks for exercise on sunny, 59 degree days, in parkas, knit caps and gloves. I refrain from voicing my superiority in this regard, in my strong desire to consider myself Texan, as noted above.
Just over a month after Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year the district has named her deputy as her replacement. Teresa Williams, the district's current deputy superintendent, was named the lone finalist for superintendent by a unanimous vote of the school board Monday morning.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The cities of Celina and Rowlett are among those illuminating their water towers in the colors of the Ukraine flag to show support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their country from invading Russian troops. He said, “In honor of the astonishing bravery...
Lantana had 128 calls for service for the month of December. Deputies responded to 23 alarm calls, 28 traffic-related calls (which includes traffic stops, traffic complaints, road hazards and traffic accidents) and 49 self-initiated calls. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office currently has two police dogs, commonly referred to as K-9s....
